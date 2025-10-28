Jeremy Renner is back in action. The cast of “Mayor of Kingstown” is bringing some serious power, and Season 4 is now on Paramount+. Let’s check it out.

Jeremy Renner returns as Mike McClusky for the fourth season of “Mayor of Kingstown,” where he’s trying to keep the peace and his family alive behind prison walls.

Renner says this season gets more personal, and the trouble just keeps piling up.

Jeremy Renner: “Typically, as he always is in a lot of hot water. A lot of this is a bit more personal as his brother, and pretty much only family members who sort of left, is incarcerated and has to protect him and then Mike finds himself handcuffed and at the mercy of the new warden.”

And that “new warden?” Enter Edie Falco — taking over as the tough-as-nails warden who isn’t afraid of anyone.

She’s walking into a storm, and Kingstown’s about to feel it.

Edie Falco: “She shows up in Kingstown, you know, at her next gig. This is what she does. I don’t think she is particularly alarmed by the job or by the scope of it. Perhaps she doesn’t know enough yet to be alarmed, but, I think she’s just doing what she does and that she has a fair amount of confidence that she does it well.”

