He's gone from "The Bear" to the boss. Jeremy Allen White is channeling Bruce Springsteen in "Deliver Me From Nowhere."

Jeremy Allen White stars as the boss in “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” out this weekend. It tells the story behind “Nebraska,” Bruce’s most personal LP. Jeremy got up close and personal with Deco about making the movie.

Jeremy Allen White, as Bruce Springsteen: “How’s that sound?”

Paul Walter Hauser as Mike Batlan: “Uhh looks about right.”

Jeremy Allen White, as Bruce Springsteen: “Don’t need to be perfect want it to feel like I’m in the room by myself

Paul Walter Hauser as Mike Batlan: “Yeah, let’s try one.”

All rock and rollers know about the sheer power of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band.

In “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,” Jeremy Allen White takes on the role of the New Jersey legend at a crisis point in his career.

Jeremy Allen White, as Bruce Springsteen: “I’m trying to find something real. These new songs, they’re different, but they’re the only thing making sense to me right now.”

The new songs would make up “Nebraska”, Bruce’s first solo release.

Playing the musician started out as a pretty daunting gig.

Jeremy Allen White: “At first, you know, like any job you get to set, you’re feeling a little insecure, trying to figure things out. As an actor you gotta work up enough delusion to do your job sometimes and it was hard when I’m looking at the man across the way and I know I’m not him ’cause I’m looking at him.”

Eventually, Bruce made a definite contribution behind the camera.

Jeremy Allen White: “I don’t know, he kept showing up and it became more and more normal and then I feel like it became necessary and I feel like his presence was giving us all a lot of permission.”

Jeremy Strong plays Jon Landau, Bruce’s manager and biggest supporter.

The two Jeremy’s got along great during filming.

Jeremy Allen White: “I think Jeremy became this sort-of like protector and caregiver you know for me during the process of making the movie and that’s very much what Jon Landau was and has been you know for Bruce Springsteen, so something happened very naturally between the two of us.”

Jeremy went to a guitar teacher to learn how to play for the role, which he did — up to a point.

Jeremy Allen White: “And he said we don’t have time to learn how to play the guitar. I’m gonna teach you how to play these five Bruce Springsteen songs and that’s it.”

In the end, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” is the story of an artist trying to find himself through his music.

Jeremy Allen White, as Bruce Springsteen: “Songwriting’s a funny thing. It’s about searching for something, something that’s gonna give your life a little bit of meaning.”

“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” hits many SoFlo theaters, Thursday. Everywhere else on Friday.

