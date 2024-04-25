Imagine a world where there’s no oxygen, and no, not like inside a gas station bathroom, more like planet Earth with no fresh air. The futuristic flick “Breathe” shows us all what it’s like to live underground.

Jennifer Hudson stars in this sci-fi thriller and told us her thoughts about the movie. Ready? Breathe in, exhale.

Quvenzhané Wallis (as Zora): “Ma, we haven’t seen a living thing in three years.”

Jennifer Hudson (as Maya): “The world can heal if we give it time. We just gotta keep at it.”

Jennifer Hudson stars in the post-apocalyptic family drama, “Breathe.”

Milla Jovovich (as Tess): “No, no, no, please!”

Jennifer Hudson: “It’s a time where we’re in a world where there’s no oxygen, we’re forced to live underground. You know, imagine that concept. And then mysterious people come about, and you’re trying to figure out who’s real, who you can believe, who you can trust.”

Jennifer Hudson (as Maya): “I’m just supposed to believe if you can’t replicate the machine you’ll just walk away? How do we know you’re not trying to get up in our space?”

Jennifer Hudson: “The family dynamic between Quvenzhané, who played my daughter, and then Common, who played the husband, and it just, it was a real believable family dynamic, which made it even more believable to fight for in the characters.”

Milla Jovovich (as Tess): “Think about your daughter, and do the right thing.”

Jennifer Hudson (as Maya): “Try it!”

Acting with breathing masks proved to be a challenge and a benefit to the performances.

Jennifer Hudson: “It was probably the most challenging thing, and then add the heat in Philly on top of it. But I would say it made it more authentic to portray for the character, because you were really in dire situations even portraying it, you know, like with the physicalities of it, with the mask, with the weather.”

Jennifer Hudson (as Maya): “We’re in this together, right?”

Quvenzhané Wallis (as Zora): “We’re in this together.”

“Breathe” opens in theaters on Friday.

