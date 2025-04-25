Get ready to get re-animated! “Wondla” returns to Apple TV+ for Season 2 on Friday, and we’re celebrating the right way — by chatting with the star of the show: the pride of the 305, Jeanine Mason!

Alan Tudyk (as Cadmus Pryde, voice): “You thought you were the last of the human race. You’ve wandered so far from home. This is what you’ve been missing.”

Be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it.

The Apple TV+ animated sci-fi series “Wondla” is back for Season 2, and SoFlo’s own/friend of Deco Jeanine Mason returns as the voice of Eva.

Jeanine Mason: “I love talking to Deco! It’s been so many years now. It feels like milestones along the way with you guys. I love it.”

Now, it’s definitely been an adventure, kinda like the years-long journey she’s been on with this character and the show.

Jeanine Mason: “Eva Nine is very optimistic, and she sees the best in people, and she learns lessons hard that way because of that. But I admire it greatly. I’m learning so much from her even still.”

Season 1 may have focused on the search for home, but Season 2 is all about finding the truth … and not everything is as it seems.

Jeanine Mason: “As the secrets start to unravel, she realizes she’s maybe not in the safest place. And a lot of the people she’s grown to love and trust, her chosen family over Season 1, she has to grow up in this season and really take care of them.”

For Jeanine, that also means…

Jeanine Mason: “A lot more adventure, a lot more risk and a lot more fun and worldbuilding, which I love about our world.”

And speaking of worlds she loves, she may live in the Big Apple right now, but this SoFlo girl still has mad love for her hometown.

Jeanine Mason: “Miami absolutely feels like home. The second I land there, and I go to the Versailles at the airport, I’m like, ‘We’re back, baby. Give me my croqueta.’ It’s a comfort croqueta.”

OK, now I’m getting hungry.

Now, back to “Wondla.” Jeanine says Season 2 is full of twists, but if there’s one thing she hopes people get out of it, it’s inspiration.

Jeanine Mason: “She’s such a fighter for everyone, and she’s so lit up about it, and I think it’s a really beautiful, admirable trait to be fierce and fiery and outspoken about the things that matter to you, especially when you see disadvantage happening.”

