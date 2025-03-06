We hope you have your festival passes, because Jazz in the Gardens music festival is almost here — and it’s about to be the hottest weekend of the year. We’re talking two days of enough star power to light up the entire city. Let’s skip the small talk and get to the good stuff.

Jazz in the Gardens is back, baby! Two days of killer music, food that’ll make you forget your diet, and don’t even get me started on the lineup. It’s loaded! Take it from Beenie Man.

Beenie Man: “It’s my first show in the United States after 13 years, and I’m looking forward to the fans and the energy that the fans have to bring. The audience in Miami is a mixed audience. You have a Spanish audience, French people, you have Caribbean people, plus you have Jamaican people. There’s a lot of different people there, and there’s a lot of people that love a lot of different music.”

This isn’t your average gathering, people. It’s a festival. It’s a party.

Rodney Harris, Mayor of Miami Gardens: “We know how to put on a great show, and Miami Gardens is very excited about it, and people everywhere are talking about Jazz in the Gardens, as far as the Bahamas. What we do, we ask people, who would they like to see? And a lot of the surveys that we get in tell us about the artists they’d like to have come to Jazz in the Gardens. It’s all types of genres of music. We’ll have gospel, we’ll have R&B, it’ll be rap.”

Yeah, you heard the mayor. This event is bringing all kinds of tunes, like Pretty Porcelain.

Pretty Porcelain: “I have some surprises in store for you guys I cannot tell you about, but you’re gonna freak out.”

DJ Cassidy’s also in the house! Trust me, your grandma’s gonna be getting down right next to you, ’cause it’s got old school jams next to new school moves. It’s that good.

DJ Cassidy: “The Jazz in the Gardens Festival called me and asked if I could bring that Vegas experience to Miami. We are joining forces to give Miami a taste of what we created this past summer in Las Vegas and, I kid you not, it really is the most epic hip-hop ensemble you’ve ever witnessed.”

Now, for some wisdom from the man who knows how to party, Ja Rule!

Ja Rule: “Make sure y’all come out, get your tickets. It’s gonna be an amazing performance, an amazing festival, jazz and hip-hop, so come on out and have some fun with us.”

Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival is happening Saturday and Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jazz in the Gardens

March 8-9, 2025

Hard Rock Stadium

347 Don Shula Drive

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

jazzinthegardens.com

