For 16 years Jazz in the Gardens music festival has been doing it bigger and bigger every year.

Mary J and Rick Ross headlined last year. But this weekend the Hard Rock Stadium is going to be on a sweeter and sweatier level.

The vibe is real at the two-day Jazz in the Gardens festival.

Rodney Harris: “It’s something that’s epic, it takes place in Miami Gardens but people from all over the world come to experience some great music, great food, and we’re more excited about our local artist who will be here.”

Like local artists, La Vie who’s known as a jazz neo-soul singer.

R&B Crooner, Rodney VOP.

And funk songstress, April Raquel, will also hit the stage backed by the deep-fried funk band. Band leader Jody Hill put together a selection that’ll be music to your ears.

Jody Hill: “I made a decision to grab the best in different genres.”

And those best will join reggae superstar Sean Paul.

Sean Paul: “I’m honored to be on the jazz festival. I’m a big fan of jazz. To be with any jazz festival is a cool thing for me but there’s a prestige when it comes to Miami jazz.”

And if you think there’s no connection between jazz and reggae music, think again.

Sean Paul: “It’s a freestyle vibes you know what I mean, In terms of dancehall is linked to jazz. It’s not just all smooth stuff. Sometimes things get a little edgy.”

The singer will be mixing it up when it comes to entertaining the masses.

Sean Paul: Definitely, hits. The “temperatures” and “we be burnins” but there will be some new things. I have a relatively newer song with Sia than “cheap thrills” so we released “dynamite” on my last album and so I’m looking forward to singing that.”

Sean says everyone should bring their dancing shoes this weekend.

Sean Paul: “Once the people come I’m going to rock it. That’s my opinion.”

FOR MORE INFO:

jazzinthegardens.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.