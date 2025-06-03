Fox’s game show, “The Quiz with Balls,” is gearing up for a golden comeback. Season two is introducing gold balls – and a hot lifeguard to come to the rescue. But watch out, that drop’s a doozy!

Jay Pharoah: “Release the balls!”

Saying these infamous words for host, Jay Pharoah is becoming a thing.

Jay Pharoah: “You wanna know what’s crazy, yo? People say that to me. I never thought in a million years, that I would be in a restaurant in New Orleans and then somebody come up to me, ‘Release the balls!’ I’m like, ‘Wow! I’m trying to eat this beef wellington, man.'”

And he’s balling out, in season two of ‘The Quiz with Balls.’

Jay Pharoah: “When I heard the concept and, you know, realized what it was, saw it, I was like, ‘Yo! This is a slam dunk. You got trivia and you got fun. You got Wipeout crossed with Family Feud,’ like, come on, yo. Shout out to Steve Harvey.”

It’s all about connection in this gig.

Jay Pharoah: “One of the most fun parts about being a game show host is being able to connect with the families and really root for people who have a good cause for the reason they want to win the $100,000 and then getting to see it come to fruition, that’s the greatest part.”

And something new and tight this year…

Jay Pharoah: “Safety. Safety’s first, so, what we’ve added is an actual, real licensed lifeguard. His name is Rolf. He’s got abs. Ladies are gonna love looking at him.”

There’s also a fresh way to win.

Jay Pharoah: “Also, we got a do-or-die round now where a family that’s behind can potentially catch up.”

Jay Pharoah: “Because, you know, in order to win the $10,000 for that round, you have to get all the questions right and then we go to the final round, which has golden balls.”

And you can just call him Pharaoh, the science guy.

Jay Pharoah: “My category is pop culture. I know a lot about pop culture. Also too, oddly, science, I know a lot of science, specifically when you’re talking about astronomy. I used to want to be an astronaut when I was a kid.”

The Quiz with Balls returns Monday night on FOX.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.