Jason Statham is giving new meaning to the phrase ‘”busy as a bee.” That’s because the actor’s got his hands full of fighting bad guys in his brand-new movie. In fact, they’re feeling the sting, Deco’s getting the buzz on “The Beekeeper.”

Jeremy Irons (as Wallace Westwyld): “Beekeepers is a special program outside the chain of command.”

Jason Statham (as Adam Clay): “I protect the hive. When the system is out of balance, I correct it.”

Jason Statham is buzzing in the new action flick “The Beekeeper.”

Emmy Raver-Lampman (as Agent Verona Parker): “We have laws for these things!”

Jason Statham (as Adam Clay): “Until they fail. Then you have me.”

The actor plays a retired operative who’s out for revenge after a phishing scam company causes his friend’s death, and trust me, he means business.

John Statham: “He’s one of these guys that doesn’t really exist. He’s almost like this ghost that comes in and course-corrects what’s leaning to the left when it should be right in the middle.”

Jason is no stranger to kicking butt and taking names. But in this movie, it’s his friendship with Phylicia Rashad’s character that drives him forward.

Phylicia Rashad (as Eloise Parker): “You’re a blessing, Mr. Clay. This place was crabgrass and weeds, and you brought it back to life.”

Phylicia Rashad: “Eloise is the first person who ever took care of him. That means a lot to him.”

Jason Statham (as Adam Clay): “Do you know what they do here? Scamming the weakest in our society.”

Peter Brooke (as Lewis) “Buddy, I’m counting to three.”

Jason Statham (as Adam Clay): “One, two, three.”

The phishing scam is just the tip of the bad guy iceberg.

Minnie Driver (as Director Janet Harward) “The money is going all over the world, to people in finance, even government.”

That’s where Josh Hutcherson’s Derek comes in.

Josh Hutcherson: “He’s an absolute maniac who is, you know, high on power, high on money and high on many substances.”

Oh, and by the way, he’s also the president’s son.

Josh Hutcherson: “He wants something that’s his dirty little secret, that no one else can touch, and operating outside the bounds of law when his mom is the commander-in-chief, there’s something that just gets that part of him going.”

Too bad his mom being the top dog is not gonna save him from Jason.

John Statham: “The law is the law. But when it fails, sometimes the law gets in the way of what right and wrong is. We’re trying to keep things very real, very dangerous and very efficient.”

Jason Statham (as Adam Clay): “I figured I’d give the firefighters a break.”

Dan Li (as Agent Kim): “Somebody detain this guy.”

“The Beekeeper” is now buzzing in theaters.

