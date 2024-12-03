Miami Art Week is all about canvas-ing for new artists and of course, art! This time of year brings artsy folks from all over and people who just love art in general. Our guy, with the creative eye, Alex Miranda, has his sights on one collective.

Deco caught up with artists at Miami’s ‘Ampersand Studios’ to show us the goods and they’re touching on the elements — fire, wood, and bling.

Wall eye candy is filling up Wynwood during art week and inside one of the biggest sections at ‘Red Dot Spectrum Miami’ is ‘The Jason Perez Art Collective’.

Jason Perez, founder: “I have a collective of 40 different artists from all over the United States and some international artists as well that I represent here in Miami and in New York. Pop art, street art, contemporary art, fine art, it’s a lot trust me, this gray doesn’t come out of nowhere.”

Jason brings the vibes from December 4th through the 8th for this 5-day Super Bowl-like event for creatives.

Jason Perez: “On Friday, Fernello will be body painting some models. And Saturday Black Tape Project will be performing and body taping models.”

Turning up the heat in the collective is a guy who likes fire.

Jason Skeldon, artist: “Well, I do everything. Remember I’m non-traditional so like with me like I do everything and anything. I believe true art is a form that you’re going to do and you’re going to create on your own. It could be gluing pennies on a canvas. It could be lighting paintings on fire. It could be working with fire.”

And this SoFlo local makes you want to do a double take.

Cody Parker, artist: “I try to do these little things that are kind of out of the box that nobody has kind of done before, and the image kind of changes depending on how far away you stand from it. My work is viewed probably that six and nine feet, maybe even nine to 12 feet to really capture what I’m trying to deliver.”

From murals to woodwork, it’s all about staying focused.

Cody Parker, artist: “That’s kind of what painting does for me is that it allows me to kind of escape myself and I’m very grateful and fortunate that people support what I do.”

Shining through with fine art is a gal who appreciates sparkle.

Linda Himeur, artist: “I definitely have a slight obsession with shine and glitter. All my pieces have real authentic Swarovski crystals and I put them on with a tweezer one at a time, like tens upon tens upon tens of thousands of them.”

When exhibiting her work, it’s like looking inside her brain.

Linda Himeur: “When I look at any exhibit that I do I see my stories to see my own thoughts on the wall. It’s all my memories and thoughts.”

The fun starts on Wednesday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Red Dot Spectrum Miami

Dec 4 – 8, 2024

Mana Wynwood

2217 NW 5th Avenue

Tickets

Jason Perez Art Collective

Instagram

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.