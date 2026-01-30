The muscle team of Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are rocking the Hawaiian islands. The two giants are joining forces in the action flick, “The Wrecking Crew” — which is out now on Prime. We caught up with Jason to talk about the movie going full wrecking mode.

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are ripped & angry. They play half brothers turned wannabe heroes in “The Wrecking Crew,” and there’s no place like Hawaii for Jason.

Jason Momoa, actor: “I’m always trying to bring films back home. My favorite places on earth are Hawaii and New Zealand, so anything I can bring back, and you know, I go home. I get to work with the crew that I grew up working with when I was 19, so a lot of friendly faces and family, and my family’s there, so it’s always an honor.”

Teaming up with Dave again was just the best for Jason.

Jason Momoa: “It’s effortless with him, like, we really just, like, fall in sync. We’re very good work partners. We’re good friends. We are opposite, but we are, like, so supportive and loving and egoless in a working relationship, and I love making him laugh. He’s got a great laugh, great smile, so I love getting in there.”

Bringing the muscle and the smiles, checks off his movie-making bucket list.

Jason Momoa: “I would love to do more comedy. It’s scary for me. I mean, I think, maybe for comedians it would be scary to do action. It’s just a thing that you don’t know as much, so I’m gonna go do a comedy right after this with Andy Samberg. It’s my daughter’s favorite actor. I’m excited, and I love it. That’ll be in Hawaii, too.”

Underneath this tough guy is a shy guy.

Jason Momoa: “I’ve never done theater. I don’t like doing stuff and performing in front of people. I get scared going to do a talk show. I get nervous. I mean, like, you’re just fooled by this Hawaiian forehead and this outer growl, but inside, I’m a little boy screaming. Just going, ‘Ah.’ freaking out. Just going like, ‘I can’t believe I’m here.'”

