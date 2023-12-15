Things are about to get wet, and I’m not just talking about the weather. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is almost here. The stars told Deco what to expect from their newest wet and wild film, so get ready to take the plunge.

Patrick Wilson (as Orm/Ocean Master): “We need to find Manta.”

Jason Momoa (as Arthur Curry/Aquaman): “He’s different now. He’s stronger than before. It’s the Black Trident.”

There’s plenty going on above and below the surface in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Big changes have taken place since 2018’s “Aquaman,” especially for the film’s star, Jason Momoa.

Jason Momoa: “A lot has happened. I am king now, and I have a lot of responsibilities — not only to my family, but to the Kingdom of Atlantis.”

This time around, Jason’s character, Arthur Curry, does indeed have a full plate. Besides his royal duties, he’s a daddy.

Jason Momoa (as Arthur Curry/Aquaman): “And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Playing a papa was a big kick for Jason.

Jason Momoa: “It’s one of the better parts of the script that I love the most, ’cause you just get to see him being a dad, which I like being a dad and a husband.”

The film does have its lighter moments.

Patrick Wilson (as Orm/Ocean Master): “A true king builds bridges, right?

[Aquaman topples a statue, turning it into a bridge.]

Jason Momoa (as Arthur Curry/Aquaman): “A true king builds bridges.”

Nobody’s laughing when Black Manta returns.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (as David Kane/Black Manta): “I’m gonna kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear. I’m gonna murder his family and burn his kingdom to ash.”

Yahya Abdul Mateen II is back as Aquaman’s nemesis. He’s still coming for the king of the sea but this time, he’s not coming alone.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: “Black Manta still has this mission of finding Aquaman, destroying Aquaman, so he spent a lot of time, a lot of resources building together and putting together a badass crew.”

The ruler of the ocean won’t be going into battle by himself. He gets back together with his half-brother Orm, the former ruler of Atlantis.

Their reunion gets off to a rough start.

Jason Momoa (as Arthur Curry/Aquaman): “Good job, little brother. High-five.”

Patrick Wilson (as Orm/Ocean Master): “Do not call me brother.”

For Patrick Wilson, returning for Round 2 of the “Aquaman” saga was a chance to kick it up a few notches.

Patrick Wilson: “Look, you come back for a sequel, you want to make it bigger and better and funnier and darker and more emotional. With our stunts, you want them even bigger and bolder.”

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” swims into theaters Dec. 22.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.