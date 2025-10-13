(WSVN) - It’s colder than usual, up in Alaska these days. We’re not talking about the weather. A bunch of bad guys are on the loose, and they’re ready to do damage, unless somebody stops them first. Deco’s own baked Alaskan, Alex Miranda, has the deets.

It is the new Apple TV+ series, “The Last Frontier,” where a plane crash frees a group of killer criminals. It’s up to a local U.S. Marshal to track them down before all hell breaks loose.

Jason Clarke (as Frank Remnick): “We have a downed plane two miles south of here. It’s used to move inmates around the country. Eleven are captured, 18 still missing.”

Rounding up those 18 inmates is job one for a U.S. Marshal based in Alaska in “The Last Frontier,” but there’s one bad guy in particular who tops the list.

U.S Marshal Frank Remnick is tasked with bringing in the missing inmates and finding master criminal, Havlock, who may have planned the crash. He’s played by Jason Clarke.

Jason Clarke: “The pace of this was unrelenting, and when I first read it, I thought, can they deliver this, you know, episode after episode?”

Jason found out the answer to his question was Yes. The stress level for viewers increases every week.

Haley Bennett is a government agent, Sydney Scofield, who may be keeping a few secrets of her own.

Haley Bennett: “The show is totally bonkers, there are so many cliffhangers, secrets are the engine to the series.”

The plane crash does more than give inmates a chance at freedom. It shakes up a sleepy town, down to its core.

Jason’s character is the moral compass of “The Last Frontier.” Now, that sounds admirable, but it’s not an easy gig.

Jason Clarke: “Frank’s fighting for his family and his community as much as he’s fighting for his soul, and his belief as a lawman, what is right and what is wrong. There’s something very old-fashioned in him as well.”

“The Last Frontier” is streaming on Apple TV+ now.

