Music sensations are about town in Fort Lauderdale this week for Tortuga Music Festival. This multi-stage, head bobbin’ party features some of the biggest artists. Lainey Wilson and Bret Michaels are among the stars serenading you by the ocean breeze. Our “hold my beer and watch this” guy, Alex Miranda, is on the scene.

Tortuga Music Festival is finally here. It is food, it’s beach, it’s drink, and it is, of course, music. For country music fans, it features a treasure trove of a lineup.

Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival…

Chris Stacey: “Actually, I have a little mid buzz going because of the energy around here.”

…is coming at you way faster than a turtle. It starts Friday, y’all.

Chris Stacey: “The last couple of years, we only offered three-day tickets. For the first time in years. you’ll actually be able to get single-day tickets.”

Seaside in Fort Lauderdale. The three-day event, thru Sunday, is ready to get your hips a-movin’, with headliners Jason Aldean…

Chris Stacey: “He’s a future Hall of Famer.”

…HARDY…

Chris Stacey: “Puts on one of the best shows in the music business.”

…and CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson.

Chris Stacey: “Fresh off of sweeping wins at the Grammys, I mean, she’s the hottest thing in the game right now.”

Plus more.

Chris Stacey: “You start going down this lineup, it is deep. It’s TLC, it’s Boyz II Men, it’s Old Dominion, Koe Wetzel.”

With all the food and drink you could ask for.

And returning is that VIP pool.

Chris Stacey: “We’ve got lifeguards that will be here all weekend, and you can hop right in the pool.”

Alex Miranda: “Am I going to see you in there, or no?”

Chris Stacey: “Listen, I;m not exactly in pool body shape right now, but maybe by the end we’ll have a celebration dive.”

Alex Miranda: “After your beer.”

And Next from Nashville Stage will spotlight 15 talented, up-and-coming artists.

Chris Stacey: “Our fans seem to love it, and I’m super excited this year.”

But, with Beyoncé’s acclaimed “Cowboy Carter” album topping the charts, country music seems to be everything, everywhere, all at once.

Chris Stacey: “That album is incredible. I had that album on in my office this morning, and I was crying to myself a little bit. We actually tried to get her here, and it didn’t quite work out, because she’s a busy lady. She’s fantastic.”

Alex Miranda: “For Tortuga 2025, Beyoncé, we’re saying it right now, it’s happening!”

Chris Stacey: “Stranger things have happened.”

Tortuga celebrates ocean conservation.”

Chris Stacey: “Whether it’s turtles or sharks or coral reefs, all the thought leaders in those areas are here. Enjoy a great show, but then leave a little smarter about ocean conservation. A portion of the proceeds of this show every year go back to the Rock the Ocean Foundation to help save the seas.”

