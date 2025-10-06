Artificial intelligence is already changing our lives. But what happens when it walks among us? In the new “Tron” movie, which hits theaters Friday, the lines between digital and reality get glitchy.

In “Tron: Ares,” a high-tech program escapes the grid and enters our world trying to make it his home for good!

Ares is on a risky mission and he’s the first of his kind to ever interact with humans.

Jared Leto stars as Ares, an AI designed to learn, adapt and survive.

Jared Leto: “What I love about ‘Tron’ is every single thing. I’m a ‘Tron’ super fan. I love the story, I love the technology, I love the creativity.”

But he didn’t get here on his own. Someone let him in.

Greta Lee is Eve, a genius coder.

Greta Lee: “They are each forever changed by this experience that they have together. I think I am always really fascinated by regular people who find themselves in an extraordinary situation and in that unexpected moment in their lives, they have to become superhuman. That’s Eve for me.”

The movie mixes reality and technology in a way that feels pretty close to home.

Gillian Anderson: “Tech, and CGI, and artificial intelligence, and the impact that that can have on film has expanded, you know, seeing the ultimate manifestation of that in a film, like in ‘Tron,’ is a very exciting prospect.”

