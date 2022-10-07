The rhythmic sounds of steel drums will fill the air at Miami Carnival, and this year, a band a long way from the Caribbean will be on hand to show their stuff.

This weekend’s Miami Carnival is about music, barely-there costumes and having a great time.

But Panorama is ready to “steel” the spotlight.

Dexter Bleasdell: “Panorama is a steel pan, steel drum competition. This year we have five competing bands.”

Now, Waiwai Steel Band isn’t competing. They just flew from Japan to show off their performance skills.

Kosei Oki: “I’m so excited to play there, and I’m excited to show them, like, Japanese steel band style.”

Banging on steel drums isn’t just a hobby for the group. It’s a way of life.

Kosei Oki: “We are doing different things than other bands. We haven’t done Panorama stuff, ever, so I want them to know what we are doing in Japan.”

The band has also dropped a lot of songs — all with the pan flava.

Kosei Oki: “Our music is really a mix of everything, like jazz, soca and classical music.

Thanks to their mix of genres, their musical possibilities are endless.

Sogo Moriyama: “All members have a different origin, so we can make a new style of music.”

Panorama kicks off at Central Broward Park, Friday at 5 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Carnival – Panorama

Central Broward Regional Park

3700 NW 11th Place

Lauderhill, FL 33311

caribtix.com/event-details?eid=62739&edid=0

