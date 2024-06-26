A Japanese rock band has a whole new kind of look and we don’t mean their fashion choices, at least not exactly.

“Man with a Mission” is the name of the group that performs with wolf masks on. So you know their show gets wild.

Japan’s “Man with a Mission” isn’t your typical rock band.

Jean-Ken Johnny: “We have a head of a wolf and behind, under this is, it’s all, it’s all human being like an artificial life form that was made a long time ago. It’s safe to say that we’re half man and half wolf.”

But they aren’t alone in wearing disguises while performing either. There’s pop star Sia, with eccentric wigs for anonymity.

Sia: “Hit the dance floor / hit the dance floor / I got all I need / No, I ain’t got cash / I ain’t got cash”

And you know the electronic music duo Daft Punk and those iconic robot helmets.

Pharrell: “Lose yourself to dance”

Plus, music producers and DJs deadmau5.

deadmau5: “Just wanna play it right”

And Marshmello, with their own signature face coverings.

Now, it’s “Man with a Mission.” The quintet recorded this song for the anime series, “Demon Slayer.”

Jean-Ken Johnny: “After we released the song of the animation ‘Demon Slayer,’ I believe a lot of people, especially on social media kind of reacted to us a lot. So I’m really excited to see the audience out there. We have the influences that was going on in the music scene in the 90’s. And it’s, it’s always about inheriting the mind and the spirit of what we’ve experienced in that era. But at the same time trying to evolve rock music to what we can do today.”

