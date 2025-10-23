If it looks like a fruit, don’t be fooled! It could be ice cream!

A Japanese ice cream stand has landed in the Aventura Mall and it’s serving up treats that are almost too cute to eat — almost.

Guest: “I tried the mango and I think it honestly taste like a real mango but in ice cream form and it looks like a mango too which is kind of fun!”

Who said eating fruit is boring? Like the customer said, it’s ice cream that’s shaped and painted to look like fruit.

But when you take a bite, it’s a creamy flavor of the actual fruit. The sweet treat has gone viral online, and ice cream lovers can’t resist it.

Laura Jimenez: “Since we’ve opened, we have been super busy because as soon as you try them, people love them. So they want to come back and try the other flavors that we have.”

The Japanese ice cream stand has them in seven different flavors and will run you about $11 each.

