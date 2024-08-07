A culinary fusion is coming to the Magic City as a brand new sushi bar opens its doors. The new eatery is mixing traditional Japanese flavors with a South American twist. Deco took a stroll over to Noe Sushi Bar to see what it’s all about.

Miami’s food game is on a roll — literally.

If you’re looking for a unique take on sushi, Noe Sushi Bar in South Miami is the place to be.

Ricardo Ordonez: “Noe is a Japanese and Ecuadorian fusion cuisine.”

The Ecuadorian-based restaurant has opened its doors, in its first international location, right here in the 305.

Ricardo Ordonez: “Miami is definitely the port of entrance of this great country, and cuisine is all over the place. The best restaurants in the world are opening here.”

And with these signature rolls, we’re just glad they picked us.

Ricardo Ordonez: “We have the nubori roll, which is a delicious eel and shrimp tempura inside, with stone crab on the top, with a delicious reduction of passion fruit sauce. Amazing.”

This lobster tail roll will have you saying no way, NOE.

Ricardo Ordonez: “The whole presentation is the big roll, which is with lobster, and we have the head and tail of the actual lobster. It’s impressive.”

Every dish on the menu was curated by head chef and co-owner Noe Carmona, whose lifelong dream was to open a restaurant.

Ricardo Ordonez: “His story is just amazing. Being homeless, and now to be owner and partner of the most important restaurant chain in Ecuador, I think that’s something that should be told and should be heard.”

And the guests are just loving chef’s creations.

Ernesto Gomez: “I like the food, the atmosphere was really great, welcoming and inviting, and I would come back 100%.”

You didn’t think we’d forget about the drinks, did you? I mean, what’s a sushi bar without a bar?”

Ricardo Ordonez: “We created new drinks for the Miami location. We have a sake martini, we have a sake negroni, and it’s stuff that you don’t find anywhere else.”

FOR MORE INFO:

NOE Sushi Bar

5958 S. Dixie Highway

South Miami, FL 33143

305-306-3708

noesushimiami

