Working two jobs is hard enough. Imagine one of those being vampire hunting. That’s how Jamie Foxx is making some extra cash in “Day Shift.” Deco’s hardest working reporter, Alex Miranda, sat down with the fang-y cast.

Jamie is already an actor, singer and comedian … but the triple threat told me he’d rather have another gig.

Jamie Foxx (as Ray Charles): “You hear that?”

Kerry Washington (as Della Bea Robinson): “What?”

Jamie Foxx (as Ray Charles): “Her heart just skipped a beat.”

Sure, A-list actor Jamie Foxx plays vampire hunter Bud in the new Netflix movie “Day Shift.”

Jamie Foxx (as Bud): “You know what I see when I see a vamp? A big ol’ dollar sign.”

But if he could try out a new 9 to 5…

Jamie Foxx: “I love, like, personal injury lawyers.”

Alex Miranda: “Yes!”

Jamie Foxx: “Check out Chuck!”

Voiceover narrator: “Amanda Demanda.”

Amanda Demanda: “I bring on the pressure.”

Alex Miranda: “But you’re performing in that courtroom anyway.”

Jamie Foxx: “That’s what I’m saying. That’s a cheat.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s a cheat!”

Jamie Foxx: “Your Honor, I would like to approach the bench.”

I mean, he’d probably kill it. Instead, in the new action comedy, he’s killing the undead for some extra cash.

Jamie Foxx (as Bud): “If I don’t come up with $10K, my wife and my daughter are going to move to Florida.”

Alex Miranda: “At the core of it, really, is a working class story, right?”

Jamie Foxx: “This guy is cleaning the pool, and all of a sudden, he gets into this crazy fight with this old lady, but then you find out, like, yo, he’s fighting for his daughter.”

Alongside Seth, played by Dave Franco, whose character’s nightmare was his dream job.

Dave Franco: “We played sports growing up, and so, to be able to use some of those abilities towards acting was the most fun thing.”

His Oscar-winning co-star wasn’t so bad, either.

Dave Franco: “He just sets a vibe on set every day where he’s coming in with his boombox backpack, and he’s playing music.”

Alex Miranda: “I would expect nothing less.”

Do you think that included his 2008 hit, “Blame It?”

Jamie Foxx: “Blame it on the goose, got you feeling loose. Blame it on the ‘tron, got you in the zone.”

But you can blame all this vampire drama on Audrey, Realtor from hell — literally — played by Karla Souza.

Karla Souza: “She’s an ambitious businesswoman, a real estate agent, that’s trying to bring her family into the land that she claims is hers.”

But forget “Twilight” for inspiration.

Karla Souza: “I did see a lot of ‘Selling Sunset’ to get in the vibe.”

Davina Potratz: “How do you feel about the ring being moissanite or not a real diamond per se?”

Those fangs are sharp.

Karla Souza: “She’s just some aggressive [expletive]. I love it!”

Well, while Karla’s watching that show, Jamie’s watching…

Jamie Foxx: “Deco Drive!”

Alex Miranda: “You’re a fan of Deco Drive?”

Jamie Foxx: “Come on, man. That’s my stuff. For years!”

“Day Shift” starts streaming on Netflix next Friday, Aug. 12.

