It is a very musical Monday, “Beat Shazam” is back. Jamie and Corinne Foxx can’t wait to see how much people know about their music. You would think that working together all this time would create some sort of drama for the father-daughter hosts, but it doesn’t. In fact, they’ve found perfect harmony.

Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corinne, are bringing their musical guessing game, “Beat Shazam” back to the small screen for season number five. The duo have been having a blast dishing out dough.

Jamie Foxx: “It is the most fun playing the music, and it’s just like a family now, and to be with your daughter and we, you know, putting smiles on people’s faces and putting major money in people’s pockets.”

Everyday is bring your daughter to work day.

Corinne Foxx: “Since the beginning of this, we’ve worked on so many different projects together. Now, he just started a production company, I’m an exec. at., so now we’re making a bunch of things together.”

Jamie Foxx: “We have about 60 movies right?”

Corinne Foxx: “Yeah, like 65 TV shows and movies.”

We’ve seen Jamie in hits like “Ray,” “Django Unchained,” and “Dream Girls,” but his favorite role is dad.

Jamie Foxx: “It’s one thing to be successful in the business, but to be a father, a parent, you know, people will look at you and see how your kids turn out is how they evaluate you.”

And he couldn’t be more proud of his little girl.

Jamie Foxx: “You know, watching Corinne develop, watching Corinne grow and be philanthropic in all of her different endeavors, that’s when it, that’s when it really means everything.”

As for their hit game show “Beat Shazam” is a little peak at life in the Foxx house.

Jamie Foxx: “We’re doing this around the house all the time.”

Corinne Foxx: “This is what our living room is like, like music, comedy, him playing the piano.”

The only difference is dad dishes out a lot of cash on the show. If contestants guess the correct title of the songs, they can make bank.

Stay tuned, this season “Beat Shazam” hopes to hand money out to even more people, including some unsung heroes.

Corinne Foxx: “We have an episode with teachers. We have another episode with heroes, so military, firefighters, things like that, and so we just find people who really deserve it and you’re rooting for everyone. I think that’s my favorite part of the show is, you get so emotionally attached to them and then they get to win and you’re like, ‘yes.'”

Stay right here, “Beat Shazam” is on at 9 p.m. right after an all instrumental edition of “Don’t Forget The Lyrics.”

