Scare-bnb. That’s no place for a family, but apparently that’s exactly where James McAvoy is waiting in “Speak No Evil.” Shhhh, should’ve stayed home.

Ahh, there’s nothing like a dream getaway, and meeting some great vacation friends.

James McAvoy (as Paddy): “Listen, you have to come and visit.”

Scoot McNairy (as Ben Dalton): “Yeah, that’d be great.”

Until those fun buddies invite you to their nightmare villa in “Speak No Evil.”

Aisling Franciosi (as Ciara): “You are our VIP guests.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Louise Dalton): “Just to remind you I’m a vegetarian.”

James McAvoy (as Paddy): “Louise, doctor’s orders.”.

[Louise reluctantly bites into the meat.]

And James McAvoy’s psychotic character, Paddy, force-feeds you meat — knowing that you’re a vegetarian.

James McAvoy: “How can you do that? ‘Cause you have no regard for their boundaries whatsoever. It’s all about him, and it’s all about playing the game, playing the game of ick. You know, massive ick.”

James has had some adventures with food himself … like sea cucumber?!

James McAvoy: “I had it in Beijing, and it looks really, really slimy, and spiky as well. And, actually, it was blooming delicious. Everybody was putting it in their mouth going, ‘Oh, here we go, Let’s, try this on, c’mon. Let’s, let’s, you know, be adventurous,’ and everybody to a person was like, ‘Oh, this is good.’ It was really good.”

James McAvoy (as Paddy): “Noooo!”

Mackenzie Davis (as Louise Dalton): “What is wrong with you?!”

In this psychological thriller, Paddy preys on a family going through a messy life.

James McAvoy: “He enjoys his job, and if this is job, and this is how he makes his daily bread, he really enjoys it, and he wants to string it out and play with his food. He’s playing a game, and it’s kind of enjoyable to watch someone play a game, I think.”

It’s a game of ‘how much can you take?’

Mackenzie Davis: “It doesn’t go from zero to, like, murderer. Suddenly, you’ve made these, like, micro-agreements to so many things that you’re kind of like in this completely submissive position.”

But backing down is not in this mama’s DNA, and she can tell you with a look.

Mackenzie Davis: “Expressive face. In fact, when I watched the movie, I was like, ‘Damn, bitch, tone it down.'”

In this nerve-racking flick, playing tricks can backfire.

Scoot McNairy: “He was like a cat playing with his food. I was like a mouse chasing the cheese. The more and more he tries to be like Paddy, the more and more he’s learning that Paddy is not even who he says he is, which leads us into an all-out hell-bender ending.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Louise Dalton): “I need you to be brave.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Louise Dalton): “You guys have been…”

Scoot McNairy (as Ben Dalton): “Just a breath of fresh air.”

James McAvoy (as Paddy): “Oh, that is very sweet of you to say.”

“Speak No Evil” is now playing in theaters.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.