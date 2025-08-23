The ultimate street anthem needs some royalty behind it. Dancehall superstar Baby Cham is calling on two Marley legacies to be a part of it. His latest single, “Hustling in My Blood,” features brothers Damian and Stephen Marley. Deco sat down with Baby Cham to get the scoop on his new album.

Baby Cham guided Alicia Keys through his childhood streets with the hit “Ghetto Story.”

And now Cham’s back on memory lane with his newest drop, “Sherlock.”

Baby Cham: “‘Sherlock’ is the community that I grew up in Kingston, Jamaica. So basically, with this project, I’m taking it back to the roots, back to where it all started. When you listen to this album, ‘Sherlock,’ you’re supposed to feel the mood of the Caribbean: coconuts, birds, butterflies, nothing but good vibes, you know what I mean.”

His lead single, “Hustling in My Blood,” is pointing to all clues of a hit.

Baby Cham: “First of all, you have three icons on it. And I would call them ‘icon,’ because we’re not waiting on people to say they’re icons. You have Damian Marley, you have Stephen Marley, you have Baby Cham. The beat is perfect. The minute I heard Stephen sing the first two lines, I knew it was perfect. I knew it was perfect. I told Damian that we needed him on the second verse, and that’s my brother, he’s gonna jump on the second verse.”

There were “no worries” for Damian to collab with Cham again.

Damian Marley: “And this is not the first song that we’ve done together. I’m a fan of Cham’s, and then, over the years, we’ve developed a relationship as friends. It’s the first, to my knowledge, that Cham has done a track that reflects roots, reggae as opposed to dancehall.”

And he’s joining the Marley brothers to rock the boat again at “Welcome to Jamrock Cruise,” leaving out of Port Miami, October 27.

Baby Cham: “It’s everything to be back. ‘Welcome to Jamrock Cruise’ is the first cruise of its kind for dancehall and reggae music. You party all night, you go to sleep probably when the sun comes up, and you only get probably three hours sleep.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise

Oct. 27-Nov. 1, 2025 aboard the Norwegian Joy

Website

