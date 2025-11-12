Miramar’s about to get jerked, in the best way. Okay… Maybe the second best way. The grace jamaican jerk festival is bringing the heartbeat of the islands. From flavorful eats to reggae beats, the vibes promise to be jammin’.

The whiff of jerk is taking over miramar.

Eddy edwards, ceo jamaican jerk festival: “oh you will, that smell’s gonna pull you in.”

With 27 vendors, grace jamaican jerk festival is sizzling carribean flavors at miramar regional park sunday.

Eddy edwards: “jerk plus you know. Alot of jerk you got people jerking all kinds of things. You’ve got jerk shrimp, jerk pork, jerk chicken and all kinds of jerk then we have music and performances so it is what we call the most delicious day of the year.”

And the memories we share i’m making it clear.

Joining the delicious line up on stage are…

Eddy edwards: “we’ve got destra, soca queen from trinidad and tobago.”

Is this love is this love that i’m feelin.

Eddy edwards: “we’ve got the wailers, the legendary wailers who use to tour with bob marley. We’ve got mr vegas.”

“i sing again heads high kill em with the no.”

Mr vegas, musical artist: “am i seem nah, nah, nah, nah kill em with the no. I’m so happy and feel priviledge to be a part of jerk fest this year. It’s gonna be loud, it’s gonna turnt up everything the culture all gonna come together and we’re gonna have a great vibe.”

The fusion vibe of chef kriss (like coffee) Kofi will be present at this family friendly event and he’s showing off his delicate creation.

Chef kriss kofi, owner of treelion restaurant: “ackee salt fish wonton peppa pot soup so this is like an asian cuisine from an afro perspective. The dumplings that traditional jamaican chefs would use in a soup, i replaced that with the wonton. So i sauteed up the ackee salt fish and then i stuffed it in the wonton soup, steamed it, then boiled it. You’ve never seen this one before. It’s exclusive.”

There’s no wrong way to eat a spoonful of this yumminess.

Chef kriss kofi: “i do know when jamaicans eat dumpling they gonna bite piece of it and you know. I’m just really looking forward to being around a whole bunch of jamaican people because we did just get hit with a big hurricane. So i’m just looking for collective love.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.