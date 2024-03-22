Jake Gyllenhaal is not just a pretty face. He packs a mean punch, too. Jake stars in “Road House,”, a remake of the late, great Patrick Swayze’s 1989 film.

Deco got the scoop on the action movie and what it’s like going against the notorious Conor McGregor. Keep those fists up.

It’s as real as it gets with Jake Gyllenhaal in the reboot of “Road House.” He plays an ex-Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter hired as a bouncer to keep the peace down in the Florida Keys.

Patrick Swayze (as James Dalton): “Opinions vary.”

He packs the same punch as Patrick Swayze in the 1989 original.

Jake Gyllenhaal: “This is like a reimagining of the whole thing. Like, I had no intention of trying to, like, match what he did. That’s a classic.”

Jake Gyllenhaal (as Elwood Dalton): “Oh, I just slapped you.”

Trying to pay homage to the late actor was everything for Jake.

Jake Gyllenhaal: “There was always a love and ease to him, you know, always that support. And I just – I felt it while I was doing it, and he was sort of with me. I have some tattoos in the movie that my character has that are in honor of him.”

Conor McGregor: “I just want to say from the bottom of me heart, I’d like to take this chance to apologize to absolutely nobody!”

He goes up against the unapologetic — and very real — Irish mixed martial arts champ Conor McGregor.

Jake Gyllenhaal: “When you get told that you’re going to be fighting, or at least fake fighting with Conor McGregor, you gotta make sure that you stay injury free, and a lot of that has to do with, like, keeping mobility and keeping flexibility, and also just the right amount of strength and eating the right things and taking care of yourself, ’cause we shot for three months, and we did fight scenes almost every day.”

Conor McGregor (as Knox): “I got a tip for ya. Don’t let anyone get this close.”

The rest of the cast also took note.

Lucas Cage: “I was scared on the other side to fight with him, but then, the minute I met him, I actually felt more safe with him than some of the other stunt fighters that I had to fight with because he is so trained.”

Conor McGregor (as Knox): “Hey, fellas”

Billy Magnussen: “Very receptive and kind and respectful through the process.”

This action flick was filmed in the Dominican Republic but felt like SoFlo.

Jessica Williams: “I’ve always wanted a tropical themed bar. I’m not kidding. I’m very proud to have been able to own that bar in the film.”

Jake Gyllenhaal: “You know, they built that bar.”

Jessica Williams: “Yeah, that’s real.”

Jake Gyllenhaal: “That thing, from the ground up.”

Jessica Williams: “And now, it still exists.”

Daniela Melchior: “And it survived, it survived a hurricane.”

Jessica Williams: “Yeah.”

Daniela Melchior: “We had, in the middle of the shooting, a hurricane.”

Jessica Williams: “Yeah, yeah.”

Daniela Melchior: “Yeah, passing through.”

Jake Gyllenhaal (as Elwood Dalton): “I just can’t let go.”

“Road House” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.