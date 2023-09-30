There are some crazy scary places all over this country. We don’t mean our Deco Drive office, but places like abandoned prisons and mansions.

Jack Osbourne goes on ghost hunts inside these creepy places. His show, “Night of Terror” premieres on the Travel Channel on Sunday, and we have a sneak peek.

Jack Osbourne: “Everything you shouldn’t do in a horror movie, we’re about to do.”

Jack Osbourne is serving up a scary size of screams in his new show, “Night of Terror.”

Jack Osbourne: “This season, I bring along friends and family to do ghost hunts. We go to some pretty crazy places.”

Places like an insane asylum and an old prison.

Jack Osbourne: “I’m bringing my mother, Sharon Osbourne, to a stately inn that hides a dark history of death.”

But there was a real-life scare for the whole Osbourne gang, and it was all caught on camera with the premiere episode.

Jack Osbourne: “Mom? Mom?”

News anchor: “Sharon Osbourne was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital.”

Jack Osbourne: “It was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, my mom has lost consciousness and isn’t breathing. I had conversations with her, like, ‘What do you remember? What do you think that was?’ And she’s just kind of – she’s like stumped. She’s like, ‘I have no idea.’ She said, ‘I felt totally fine,’ and then she remembers sitting down, and the next memory is her in the back of the ambulance.”

Ozzy Osbourne: “Be careful, Jack.”

It’s a true family affair. Jack also tagged his sister Kelly on a hunt.

But Papa Ozzy, the prince of darkness himself, wasn’t up to ride on the crazy train.

Jack Osbourne: “After what happened with my mom, he was like, ‘Screw that. I’m not going.’ Like, ‘You guys can go.'”

Jack is also taking on the mind games of Season 2 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” on Fox.

Jack Osbourne: “That entire show is a psychological game to get you to quit. They want to know, like, what’s your limit? The toughest thing about doing the ghost – the paranormal stuff is, for me, it’s just being away from my family.”

