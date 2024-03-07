Hi-ya! Kung Fu Panda is back — both with an appetite and those sweet kung fu moves. Deco’s working up a sweat with Jack Black and the cast. Skadooosh!

Jack Black (as Po, voice): “Now, you kids be careful with those fireworks.”

Audrey Brooke (as White Bunny, voice): “Violence makes our tummies tingle!”

Talk about pure panda-monium!

Jack Black (as Po, voice): “Inner peace. Inner peace. Get your surf off my turf! Dinner, please. Dinner with peas.”

Jack Black is jumping back into action as the voice of Po in “Kung Fu Panda 4.”

Jack Black: “I’d always kind of secretly hoped there’d be some more adventures.”

And he’s telling Deco his secret to success.

Jack Black: “I’m at my best when I’m having fun and when I’m, you know, joking around like I always did when I was a kid, all the way until now. That’s always kind of been my secret sauce, and I feel like that’s Po’s magic, too.”

Jack Black (as Po, voice): “Being the Dragon Warrior is who I am. Skadoosh!”

Jack Black: “His love and passion for kung fu is like childlike, but it’s also super powerful.”

Po’s got a lot on his plate this movie. Not only is he searching for a successor; he’s got a new baddie to deal with.

Jack Black (as Po, voice): “Who’s that?”

Awkwafina (as Zhen, voice): “The most powerful shape-shifting sorceress: the Chameleon.”

Viola Davis: “I wanted to play a villain, I did. I mean, I can only play a villain in my imagination. I tried to play a villain at home; it doesn’t work.”

Oh, come on! How is anyone supposed to root against the Viola Davis?!

Viola Davis: “She is extremely narcissistic, so I think that it’s not enough that she has the power to transform and influence. She will not stop until she has godlike powers, and that’s when she feels like she would be satisfied.”

Yikes! Thankfully, Po doesn’t have to deal with that alone.

Jack Black: “He couldn’t have succeeded without this new friend. A ragamuffin from the streets. She’s a scraper, a scrapper, a survivor.”

She is Awkwafina’s character, Zhen.

Jack Black (as Po, in the recording studio): “Very clever, fox. You know something.”

Awkwafina: “I think that they’re funny. I like the way that they like bicker, and I really like the way that their partnership and friendship develop.”

Jack Black (as Po, voice): “Skadoosh. Stand back. I’m gonna kick my butt.”

“Kung Fu Panda 4” jumps into theaters on Friday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.