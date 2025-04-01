All right, blockheads, drop the pickaxe and pick up the popcorn for “A Minecraft Movie.” The action-adventure takes place in the real world and the video game world made with blocks.

Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and the cast Gave deco the deets … including a special musical performance, just for us!

Jack Black (as Steve): “Welcome to the Overworld.”

Jack Black and Jason Momoa team up for an epic adventure in “A Minecraft Movie.”

Jack Black (as Steve): “You place these elements in different patterns and … kaboom!”

And their well-dressed characters have to create weapons to stay alive.

In real life though, these two love to be creative with music, and they have the ultimate instrument mash-up in mind.

Jason Momoa: “I think whale sounds are pretty beautiful.”

Jack Black: “Dude, whale sounds are amazing. I like rain. I love hearing rain on the roof.”

Jason Momoa: “I love rain.”

Jack Black: “It helps me sleep. Let’s mix whale sounds and rain and create an instrument that plays it, and you have to play it like this, like two scratches.”

[Jack and Jason make whale and rain sounds together.]

Jack Black: “That’s good, dude.”

Emma Myers (as Natalie): “This place makes no sense.”

Jack Black (as Steve): “Hehe, don’t I know it.”

Jack is Steve, and the rest of the misfits get sucked into a portal to this cubic wonderland.

The vivid flick was shot in stunning New Zealand, and the cast took advantage to see the sights.

Jack Black: “It was fun to just explore New Zealand, too. Took them down to see Hobbiton, where they did all of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ sets. Have you ever been down there?”

Jason Momoa: “No, I haven’t.”

Jack Black: “Dude, you gotta go down there.”

Emma Myers: “If I wasn’t at work, I was constantly somewhere else. Hiking or swimming.”

Sebastian Hansen: “I didn’t get to go a lot out, but I think that, when we did after, like, finish shooting, I did get to go down to Wellington and all of that. It was very beautiful.”

Jack Black (as Steve): “Do you ever wonder what happens when you mix hot lava and chicken?”

For Danielle Brooks, understanding the mysterious paradise is key, including … chicken lava?

Danielle Brooks: “I would not want to taste that chicken. I really think it does taste like lava. I feel like it would burn your mouth. I love the song that came with chicken lava. I mean, it was performed brilliantly by the one and only Jack Black. That made me laugh so much.”

Yes! Because all the singing, fighting and creativity are epic. Let’s hit J and J’s whale-tuba, aka “Awuba,” instrument one more time.

Jack Black: “You just do whale sounds, and I’ll just do rain.”

Jason Momoa: “OK, ready?”

[Jack and Jason make whale and rain sounds together.]

Jack Black (as Steve): “Now follow me!”

“A Minecraft Movie hits theaters on Thursday, and Deco’s giving away Fandango codes for the movie. For your chance to win, email your name and phone number to giveaways@wsvn.com. Good luck!

