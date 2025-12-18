Hold onto your popcorn, “Anaconda” is slithering its way back on the big screen this Christmas. But this time, it’s a comedy reboot with funny guys Jack Black and Paul Rudd. In this “Anaconda,” the stars go from making a horror movie to experiencing one.

Thandiwe Newton: “My anaconda don’t. Yeah, of course, I mean, come on. It’s the trailer, Jesus Christ. You do it.”

Steve Zahn: “I’m not doing it because I’ll have to pay money.”

Thandiwe Newton: “Will you? What?”

Steve Zahn: “I’m kidding.”

Thandiwe Newton: “Silly boy.”

Being silly is just an everyday thing for Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn on the re-imagined version of “Anaconda.”

Especially co-starring with Jack Black and Paul Rudd, who play childhood friends trying to make an indie version of the 1997 classic.

It’s all fun and games until a giant snake hunts them down. But keeping it professional on set is key.

Jack Black: “We only did a few takes of that as well because I was running top speed down a dirt, uneven terrain. And I don’t think they wanted to risk old man Jables’ ankle snappage.”

Paul Rudd: “All day covered in goop and gross, it was disgusting. And he has a boar on his back.”

Paul Rudd: “We were in Australia, it was summer. I don’t understand the Celsius-Fahrenheit thing yet, I don’t plan on getting it. But I think it equaled out to about 130 degrees Fahrenheit, and it was so uncomfortable, and this guy never complained once.”

No real snakes were used in the flick, but watching videos of some is enough.

Jack Black: “From the Amazon, where you do see some snake attacks. Dude, there’s some scary mo-fo videos.”

Paul Rudd: “Also, it’s always gross when you see a snake and it’s like, ‘Oh, my god, he just ate a cow. You can see the shape of it in his gullet.'”

Jack Black: “Oh, yeah.”

Making this adventure flick also includes music on the scene.

Steve Zahn: “There was a constant song.”

Thandiwe Newton: “There was a song all the time.”

Steve Zahn: “There’s always a song.”

Steve Zahn: “It was a great set.”

Thandiwe Newton: “Such a beautiful atmosphere.”

Steve Zahn: “It was a fun, every day was fun.”

Thandiwe Newton: “So fun. And I think the audience gets to share in the fun, frankly.”

Thandiwe Newton: “Say hi to Miami for us.”

Steve Zahn: “Not me though.”

Thandiwe Newton: “No.”

