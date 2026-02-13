Valentine’s Day just got wilder at Jacinta de Mexico with their “love bugs sampler,” which is made to share, and Deco’s Alex Miranda is at the restaurant! Alex, what’s bugging you?

A lot these days, ladies, but what’s never bugging me is a mango margarita here at Jacinta de Mexico at Aventura Mall. Here, they want you to think outside of the typical chocolate box on Valentine’s Day and think onto a plate of bugs.

Valentine’s Day usually means chocolates, but at Jacinta de Mexico, love comes with a little crunch.

The restaurant located at Aventura Mall is known for honoring traditional Mexican recipes, including hand-pressed tortillas made using a 4,000-year-old process. Yup…

Lalo Durazo: “Tortillas that are home-made from scratch in-house. Using Criollo corn. It’s the blue corn that we bring from Mexico, that is the best quality of corn you can use for a corn tortilla!”

And they’re serving it as a base with their limited-time “Love Bugs Sampler,” inspired by ancient ingredients tied to fertility and connection.

It’s a bug’s life after all.

On the plate? Escamoles, known as ant eggs, toasted grasshoppers, and pan-fried mezcal worms.

Lalo Durazo: “This we prepare very simply, so that you can get the taste of it! And we’re going to place them on a heart-shaped tortilla. We quickly fry them so they puff, and then we stuff them with nixtamalized organic black beans, avocado puree, then we put the insects on top.”

And it’s not just for couples. It’s made to be shared with the people you love.

Guest: “I totally loved it, it’s very crunchy, and full of love. Loved it!”

A night like this will bug you — in a good way.

Lalo Durazo: “The experience, for anybody, anybody that’s open and wants a little adventure, and wants to try something different, and wants to surprise their significant other.”

The Love Bugs Sampler is available Thursday through Sunday.

Now, come out for Valentine’s Day weekend and enjoy all the offerings, including the bugs.

By the way, the next weekend is National Margarita Day, so you’re going to enjoy a whole lot of these if you miss out on this.

[Alex begins eating the Love Bugs Sampler]

FOR MORE INFO:

Jacinta de Mexico

Aventura Mall

19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.