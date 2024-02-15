Jennifer Lopez is finally spilling the beans. Her new musical film, “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story,” is a reimagining of her life, to the tunes of her upcoming album, “This Is Me…Now.” Besides all the singing, dancing and acting from J.Lo, there are other surprises.

Jennifer Lopez: “I know what they say about me, about hopeless romantics.”

J.Lo’s upcoming musical film, directed by Dave Meyers, is a little different than her usual projects. It’s actually a companion to her next album, called “This is Me…Now.”

Jennifer Lopez: “So I went into the studio, and I made the album, and when it was done, I thought, ‘There was more to this story; there’s something bigger I wanted to do with this music.'”

Part of her idea for the movie came from her love of musicals.

Jennifer Lopez: “I’m a huge fan of musicals, my mom is a huge fan of musicals, and I grew up on that. From ‘Funny Girl’ to ‘West Side Story’ to ‘The Music Man.'”

It also drew some inspiration from Jenny’s real life.

Jennifer Lopez: “There are parts of it that feel kind of very autobiographical, and there’s parts of it that are kind of meta, not quite in a way, not exactly what happened, but also the feeling of that is what happened.”

Dave Meyers: “There’s an owning of where she’s at and who she is that I got to bear witness to, and it’s actually in the film.”

Fat Joe (as therapist): “Time’s up. Let’s pick this back up next week.”

Each song had tons of choreography to go along with it, too, which means Jenny had to use multiple choreographers to get the job done.

Jennifer Lopez: “Every single one was treated as its own little film, in a way, even though it was the same director and the same artist. But I felt like every song had its own personality.”

There was no way Jen was making a film without including a star-studded cast, like Derek Hough and a few other friends.

Jennifer Lopez: “The cameos that we have in the movie, we obviously haf quite a few.”

Dave Meyers: Jen had to switch out of performance mode and kind of join me and kind of hold their hands, because they didn’t understand what they were doing. They were out there wearing funny costumes on a green screen.”

Jennifer Lopez: “They were like, ‘What are we doing?’ I was like, ‘Trust me, it’s going to be fine.'”

J.Lo’s “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” starts streaming on Amazon Prime on Friday.

