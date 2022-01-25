Jennifer Lopez can do it all, except age. She definitely does not seem to age at all, but in her new movie “Marry Me, J.Lo’s playing a part that looks and sounds familiar. We’re not complaining, and neither are her castmates.

Jennifer Lopez (as Kat Valdez): “All right, let’s do it again from the top. (singing) Marry me, marry me, say yes. Marry me, marry me, say yes.”

Jennifer Lopez is ready to say “I do” in the new rom-com “Marry Me.”

Entertainment reporter: “In 36 hours, superstar Kat Valdez and Grammy-winning Bastian will perform their new song ‘Marry Me’ and exchange vows in front of a streaming audience of 20 million people.”

But when her soon-to-be fiance gets busted cheating on her, she decides to tie the knot with a random concertgoer played by Owen Wilson.

Character in “Marry Me”: “Do you, some guy, take Kat to be your lawfully wedded wife?”

Owen Wilson (as Charlie Gilbert): “Okay.”

J.Lo says playing a mega-superstar singer who’s looking for real love hits really close to home.

Jennifer Lopez: “It was so much about it that, really, I could understand like nobody else could understand.”

Even to the point that…

Jennifer Lopez: “Kind of bearing my soul. It was actually a little bit more uncomfortable than playing a character that is nothing like you, because this is you kinda like really bringing real, personal life experience into a role in a way that I’ve never had to.”

Owen Wilson says that connection is what made J.Lo the best person to play Kat.

Owen Wilson: “You can’t imagine anyone but Jennifer Lopez playing this part, just because it seems so perfect for her skill set.”

One of those skills being busting a move.

Owen Wilson: “Everyone was watching the monitor, even the security guys, just because it’s fun watching her dance. You definitely don’t need a double for her dancing.”

Sarah Silverman, who plays his BFF in the movie, agrees.

Sarah Silverman: “We were at a J.Lo concert where she’s playing someone else named Kat Valdez. But it was unbelievable to watch live.”

J.Lo also got to reunite with Maluma for the movie, who she’s made music with before.

Jennifer Lopez: “Working with Maluma was a joy. It was so much fun. This was his first movie, his first time acting, and he was a natural. He was a real natural. He’s like, ‘You know, I’m not this guy. This is not who I – I’m not Bastian.’ I go, ‘No, I know. I know.”

Jennifer Lopez (as Kat Valdez): “I think we left smart six weeks ago.”

“Marry Me” asks for moviegoers’ commitment beginning Feb. 11.

