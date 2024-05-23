Jennifer Lopez has beef with robots in Netflix’s “Atlas.” In the sci-fi flick, she tries to save humanity from AI but gets help from a friendly bot herself. J.Lo and the cast “chat-splained” what the movie is about. Take a look.

AI voice: “Good morning, Atlas.”

Artificial intelligence has taken over in “Atlas.”

Jennifer Lopez (as Atlas Shepherd): “If you really wanna try to capture Harlan, you need me on that mission.”

Jennifer Lopez wants in on the action to stop the renegade robot.

Jennifer Lopez: “That kind of obsessiveness is like her singular drive. But it’s also the one thing that holds her back from being and doing all the things that she — having a full life, to be quite honest.”

Simu Liu (as Harlan): “We’re simply the better versions of you.”

Jennifer Lopez (as Atlas Shepherd): “If we don’t stop Harlan, all life on Earth is doomed.”

Simu Liu is that AI who has the ick against humanity.

Simu Liu: “He was made as, you know, an android that was meant to serve humans. And so, his voice was always gonna be something that skewed towards almost friendly, in a way.”

Friendly, but possibly deadly.

Sterling K. Brown: “Now we’re on the precipice of learning what it means to exist with artificial intelligence, something that keeps on learning and may at some point in time say, like, ‘Do we need you? Do we not need you?'”

Gregory James Cohan (as Smith): “Atlas, my name is Smith.”

Jennifer Lopez (as Atlas Shepherd): “Is that really necessary? You’re a computer program.”

Gregory James Cohan (as Smith): “No, I’m not.”

Jennifer Lopez (as Atlas Shepherd): “No? What are you, then?”

Gregory James Cohan (as Smith): “I am a computer program named Smith.”

Jennifer Lopez (as Atlas Shepherd): “No one likes a smart ass, Smith.”

Can’t we just all get along?

Jennifer Lopez: “The AI was so interesting to me and how he – they both made each other more human. That to me was – which is what, when somebody really cares about you and loves you, can happen.”

Jennifer Lopez (as Atlas Shepherd): “So this is what it feels like to be you?”

Gregory James Cohan (as Smith): “This is what it feels like to be us.”

Jennifer Lopez (as Atlas Shepherd): “It’s beautiful.”

“Atlas” starts streaming on Netflix this Friday.

