If you’ve ever wondered what happens when real Florida headlines become TV, buckle up. HBO’s hit comedy “It’s Florida, Man.” is back, and let’s just say the chaos did not calm down — from unbelievable run-ins to the kind of trouble only Floridians could find. The show’s creator sat down with Deco and warmed us up for the wild ride.

If you think a story is too ridiculous to be true, it probably happened right here in Florida.

Interview Subject in “It’s Florida, Man”: “I’m living the state motto, ‘come here on vacation, stay on probation.'”

The HBO original comedy “It’s Florida, Man.” is back for Season 2.

Interview Subject in “It’s Florida, Man”: “There ain’t no telling what might go down!”

Deco sat down with the show’s creator, director and executive producer, Jeff Tomsic, to find out what’s in store for the new season.

Jeff Tomsic: “First season we were chasing after headlines, and this season we have asked people to submit their own stories, so every story this season was volunteered to us.”

And these stories are just as wild.

Jeff Tomsic: “There’s a guy in our second episode that did way too many drugs and ended up trapped in a Little Caesars Pizza and getting arrested.”

Sure, these true accounts are meant to make you laugh, but they can also double as self-help.

Jeff Tomsic: “He wanted to tell that story because he got over his drug problem, and being embarrassed this badly was the rock bottom he had to hit to make a big change.”

Season 2 brings, big names like Tiffany Haddish, Johnny Knoxville and Adam Devine to reenact these crazy stories.

Jeff Tomsic: “I knew that I wanted certain people in the show, and I was just hoping it aligned with who the real characters were. For Johnny Knoxville and Tiffany, I kind of invented roles for them that wasn’t necessarily big parts of the real story.”

Jeff says the show is not meant to make fun of Florida, but actually to pay homage.

Jeff Tomsic: “I’m always looking for a hopeful story. I want to make this a love letter to Florida, so I don’t want this to make you feel worse about yourself or about Florida after you watch.”

Season 2 of “It’s Florida, Man.” premieres on HBO and HBO Max this Friday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.