For all you crab lovers out there, October means more than just the spooky season. It means getting your claws into some Florida stone crabs … and the legendary spot of Joe’s Stone Crab knows a thing or two about this saltwater delicacy.

Get to crackin’, because it’s stone crab season. For the 112th time, you can have an ocean-to-table experience at Joe’s Stone Crab.

Stephen Sawitz: “It’s a cycle of life, it’s the cycle of the stone crab growing a new claw. When they hear stone crab season, they think of October, they think, ‘Oh, boy, they’re fresh. Oh, boy, Joe’s is opening.'”

But Joe’s can’t open without their main attraction. There’s an art in catching these crawly creatures from the deep blue waters — from the first catch at dawn, to boiling them at the dock, to the crew sorting into bins by size from selects to megas.

Stephen Sawitz: “We got our first shipment in today, and it was a pretty darn good shipment. We’re elevated comfort food, and it’s just that thing you always love to go back to. The stone crab being the delicacy.”

There’s also an art getting into the meatiest part.

Stephen Sawitz: “Try not to over crack it. Because if you under crack it, you can hit a little harder to crack it right, but if you over crack it, you can’t reverse from that position.”

Getting your fingers messy and buttery, well, that’s a must.

Stephen Sawitz: “That is part of the Joe’s experience, believe it or not. That’s why we put a bib on you, too, so that, you know, the butter or the mustard sauce will, by mistake, you’ll hit the bib.”

There’s some new yummy additions, too.

Stephen Sawitz: “We’re offering a prime USDA porterhouse on the menu. We’ve got a great crab and artichoke dip. We’ve got an amazing s’mores pie.”

But of course, the classics always stay.

Stephen Sawitz: “You want a slice of that wonderful Key lime pie that’s made here. It’s my mom’s recipe. You don’t know what you’re missing unless you come here. When you come here, you’ll see that it’s a place that’s full of energy, it’s full of warmth.”

Joe’s reopens Thursday and has a new online maitre d’s list for shorter wait time.

