It’s a bird, it’s a plane! It’s a trio of young heroes blasting off in Disney’s newest animated adventure. We are tuning into Iron Man and His Awesome Friends that’s streaming on Disney Plus!

There’s a new trio of heroes taking flight.

Tony Stark, Amadeus Cho and Riri Williams suit up to save the day in Disney’s new animated series Iron Man and His Awesome Friends.

Tony Hale as Ultron: “Guess who!?”

There has to be a villain in every story.

Tony Hale plays Ultron, a robot who’s always after the good guys and taking what’s not his.

Tony Hale: “He’s always trying to use their tools against him, because he never likes his own stuff, he wants their stuff. What I love about it is he’s got his plans; he always tries, but it’s always his downfall. He’s always working against himself.”

The series blends classic Marvel energy with kid friendly humor and heart.

Tony Hale: “It’s the kind of thing where, you know obviously the Marvel movies, you have the Iron Man. But when it’s kind of brought down to kids where it’s just like ‘Oh there’s that connection point. Oh, it’s a kid my age, they’re talking like me, they’re thinking like me and they’re a superhero.'”

Although it’s lighthearted, it’s also loaded with life lessons, too. So take notes!

Tony Hale: “It’s just nice for kids to have that escape, for parents to have that escape, to see positive things from working together and being a team. It’s a great lesson for kids to see early on.”

This mini Marvel crew, will do whatever it takes to protect their city!

