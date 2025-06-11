Tired of working from your couch, or just need a mid-day escape? There’s an app for that!

It’s called Dayuse, and it’s flipping the script on how we use hotel rooms. Deco is diving in to give you all the deets.

We’re here for a good time, not a long time.

Heiko Dobrikow: “Take the person down to Las Olas Boulevard and spoil your individual, significant other rotten, and then take them up to the room and really show them a good time.”

We’re just playing. The Riverside Hotel on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale is offering a new way to stay. Instead of overnight, how about Dayuse?

Barbara Steinert: “Dayuse is the global leader in daytime hotel booking. The idea came from our founder David Lebée, our CEO, that was a hotel manager, and he realized that most of his hotel rooms were unused during the day.”

Now, many people are flocking to the app to take advantage of a hotel stay for a number of reasons.

Heiko Dobrikow: “Number one, we’ve seen business customers that needed a quiet place to work. The second thing we’ve seen is business groups that are coming in. For example, if it’s recruiters, interviews, depositions. The third group, I would say, is the layover, they are looking for a space that they can relax, they can shower before they leave, and have the opportunity to go down to the beach or go down Las Olas Boulevard.”

Some bookings are even more unique.

Barbara Steinert: “We have a lot of Taylor Swift fans that book Dayuse before the concerts, just to glam up before the show.”

Enjoy your room and the entire property.

Heiko Dobrikow: “Enjoy the beautiful yachts going by while you’re lounging at the pool, and then you can use any of our five food and beverage outlets.”

From 9 to 5, starting at $99.

Heiko Dobrikow: “Depending on season, it’s going to be about a 75% savings from an overnight stay.”

The good times keep rolling south of Broward. Miami Beach’s “Goodtime Hotel” is also on the Dayuse app.

Hayley Hawkinberry: “The Goodtime Hotel offers a number of unique intimate spaces for Dayuse app participants. We have our pool at Strawberry Moon, which is a 30,000-square-foot pool deck, restaurant, a place where guest can relax and enjoy are little poolside paradise. We also have the outdoor fitness center and workout facilities, or guests can enjoy the library, which is a cozy little nook to work or relax.”

As far as your room, the Dayuse app guarantees a queen-sized bed to get the relaxing vibes going.

Prices range from $109 to $160.

Hayley Hawkinberry: “Whether you are in between flights, or about to leave for a cruise, you can come to The Goodtime Hotel. Take a little break, freshen up, take a nap or experience all the amenities we have to offer.”

FOR MORE INFO:

dayuse.com

Riverside Hotel Fort Lauderdale

620 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-467-0671

The Goodtime Hotel

601 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-687-0234

