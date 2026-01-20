It’s boots, beats, and bay views over at InterContinental Miami. The hotel is debuting a new music concert series featuring Miami’s own country star, Orlando Mendez. So saddle up, SoFlo, and get that twang right because this one’s hitting all the right notes.

The Intercontinental Miami is always D.T.P — down to party.

From salsa nights to lavish balls, they keep Miamians entertained, and now they’re bringing ICON Live! into the mix.

Gina Genna, Director of Marketing for Intercontinental: “ICON Live is a brand new music series that we’re bringing to our outdoor Picante Terrace here on the water, on the waterfront of Biscayne Bay. We’re going live with country music for our first ICON Live series.”

And tapping into some 3-0-5 talent.

Gina Genna: “We are with Orlando Mendez, who was on season 22 of The Voice. He was born and raised in Miami. So we’re supporting local.”

Kicking off this free concert on a Thursday is right up his country boots.

Orlando Mendez, musician: “You know what, in Miami, the weekend starts basically on Wednesdays, so you know we’re going Thursday, it’s the pre-weekend party. You know what, I’m even more excited and honored to be the first one to be debuting this thing. And obviously always super proud to represent and be able to play for my city.”

Expect a mix from the Cuban cowboy.

Orlando Mendez: “Some of the classic songs that I’ve been playing since the very beginning, you know. You get your Luke Combs, your Chris Stapletons, your Luke Bryans, you get all that stuff, but then obviously mix it in my songs now, which I’ve been blessed to release.”

Orlando’s been busy with his new E.P.

Orlando Mendez: “The EP, the ‘Always Summer Six Pack’ is basically a big representation of who I am, you know. I grew up by a beach, on the water, on a boat always, and that’s kind of in me. Country music is my passion, but my roots are way different, so I like to blend those two worlds.”

ICON Live is held on the third Thursday of each month and requires an RSVP.

FOR MORE INFO:

ICON LIVE – Free Music at Picante Terrace

InterContinental Miami, an IHG Hotel

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL 33131

Tickets

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.