A rap star is back home in South Florida for a touching tribute to a relative. Trina is going to hold a special event this weekend, saluting her late niece. Alex Miranda is in Hollywood with details.

It is a busy week for Trina. We have Trina Day coming up in Liberty City this weekend, but before that, we caught up with the Diamond Princess at an exclusive VIP event with her fans.

Trina, on the hot mic…

Alex Miranda: “How are you feeling today?”

Trina: “I feel amazing. I feel great, yeah, excited.”

…for a live VIP Q&A at 99 JAMZ in Hollywood.

Host: “She is the queen of Miami.”

Period … but that comes with some passionate fans.

Alex Miranda: “What do your fans typically want to know from you?”

Trina: “Everything. They’re nosy.”

But seriously, how could you not be?

Alex Miranda: “Why is she the baddest?”

Kay Milan: “She’s the baddest because she’s Miami, and I am Miami, so you already know, I get that from Trina. She raised me.”

Alex Miranda: “I got that from Trina, too.”

And Liberty City raised the rapper, which is why Trina Day, a free event, goes down on 15th Avenue, between 63rd and 65th streets.

Trina: “We just have a lot of surprises. There’s giveaways, there’s games, there’s gifts for the kids, but most importantly, it’s just for the community to get together.”

Alex Miranda: “Are you going to Trina Day on Saturday?

Kay Milan: “Oh, I’m gonna be there, I’m gonna be there. You gotta be there, too.”

Alex Miranda: “We’re going to be there.”

Obviously, from 1 to 6 p.m., and not to be corny, but the Diamond Princess has become a real gem for her community.

Alex Miranda: “You’re helping all of these families have memories with their kids, with their moms and their pops.”

Trina: “That’s beautiful. It is one of those things that I always think about, ’cause I grew up directly there.”

Inspiring a whole new generation.

Kay Milan: We learn from her, mother of Miami, you know, so we appreciate her, and it’s great that she has Dade County under her wing, on her back.”

Trina Day goes down in Liberty City on Saturday on 15th Avenue between 63rd and 65th streets.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.