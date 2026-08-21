If you thought this franchise couldn’t get any creepier, “Insidious: Out of the Further” comes out in theaters tomorrow. And get this: it’s going into darker territory. Get ready for a scary good time and a whole new reason to keep the lights on.

Some families pass down recipes. This one passes down nightmares.

In “Insidious: Out of the Further,” Gemma, played by Amelia Eve, is raising her daughter in the house where she grew up.

Sounds cozy, right? Not quite.

Amelia Eve: “Good horror should be rooted in humanity, which is funny, and scary and sad — and heartfelt. I think this story is about motherhood, and what it really means to try and keep improving upon, for the next generation.”

Gemma can enter “the Further,” the dark spirit world we’ve come to know.

But her new power comes with a terrifying twist: she can bring what’s in there, back out.

Jacob Chase: “I just felt like we got to do something new with this franchise. As a fan for 15 years, I was ready to see something new and it was sort of this idea of what if these creatures, these entities, or these dead – terrifying human beings can actually just come back and physically hurt you in the real world.”

Lin Shaye is back to save the day as her beloved character, Elise.

And for longtime fans, her return isn’t just a cameo — seeing her again feels like a big hug.

Lin Shaye: “She’s been developed as a very human, very empathetic person. And to see someone say, ‘Finally, this is the last straw. The answer is no,’ and I think in the world, that is a very important thing for vulnerable people to maintain, to say ‘No, I’m done.’ I hope she’s taught people afraid to say no, that they can say no, too.”

The cast may have learned a thing or two about surviving the Further.

But their best advice?

Lin Shaye: “I think a glass of white wine.

Brandon Perea: “Go to Miami, go to Miami!”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.