These are good days for Bob Marley. The reggae legend is the subject of a hit movie, “Bob Marley: One Love,” and this weekend, his life and music are being celebrated with a star-studded concert.

Bob Marley (singing): “No woman no cry.”

There’ll be no crying at Club M2 Miami on Sunday, just plenty of good vibes.

Reggae Revolution honoring Bob Marley will be going down, and Inner Circle is topping the bill.

Roger Lewis (singing): “People walking up to ya, singing glory hallelujah, then they’re tryin’ to sock it to ya, in the name of the Lord.”

Their connection with Bob goes back a long, long time.

Roger Lewis: “You know, we grew up with Bob, played on his first album, ‘Catch a Fire.'”

Shining a spotlight on Mr. Marley also means bringing Jamaica forward.

Roger Lewis: “Always important to celebrate a man who provides the front line of a culture and a country and a genre of music.”

Inviting the Circle to head up the party was a no-brainer.

Roger Lewis: “We’ve been living in Miami for 20, 30 years, so we figure out, we’re like the elder statesmen here so, you know, like the Mafia. Nuthin’ can come into town unless we control it.”

Third World will be bringing their sweet island sounds to the event.

Third World (singing): “Now that we found love, what are we gonna do with it.”

The band knows that celebrating Bob is also a way to give people a chance to appreciate the music they love.

Norris Webb: “To be a part of anything like this is always great, because it means that you’re keeping reggae music and the roots and the foundation of it alive.”

Every musician who takes the stage will be showing their love to Bob Marley: the man who brought reggae music to the world.

AJ Brown: “It’s an honor a privilege and a treat for me to be able to be part of what’s happening now, in terms of celebrating the life and times of our beloved Robert Nesta Marley, Bob Marley.”

Tickets are going fast for Sunday’s Reggae Revolution.

FOR MORE INFO:

M2 Miami: A Tribute to Bob Marley

Sunday, March 10

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Club M2 Miami

1235 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

m2miami.com/events/a-tribute-to-bob-marley

