There are a lot of big movies in theaters right now, but some indie films are doing some really big things. Here’s look at how arthouse films are gaining a lot of buzz. It’s all leading up to an exciting awards season ahead.

‘Tis the season for blockbusters, but it’s also a moment for arthouse movies.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age story, “Licorice Pizza,” started its run in four theaters and banked $335,000.

Variety says that’s an indie film best in nearly two years.

Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” took in $1.3 million from a 52-theater debut.

One reason for small films banking big is how they offer a variety of viewing for an expanded audience.

Erik Davis, Fandango Managing Editor: “Something that we saw very early on was that, you know, families weren’t really returning to theaters, and adults, older adults, weren’t really coming back, but now we’re starting to see both families and adults return to theaters.”

And more attention can be given to movies with shorter theater-to-home release windows.

Erik Davis: “Sometimes it’s two and a half to three weeks. These studios are allowed to, they’re able to give a lot more love to these smaller movies.”

And the potential awards contenders keep rolling out.

Erik Davis: “This is going to be a lot more of an exciting Oscar season than last season. You know, you’re gonna have Lady Gaga and Kristen Stewart,and Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Chastain, Denzel Washington, Will Smith, so there’s a lot of big stars that are coming on the awards circuit this year, and we’ll have a chance to see how these smaller films perform.”

