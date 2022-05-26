It’s not quite summer yet, but it sure does feel like it, and that means big blockbusters are right around the corner. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated films of the season.

Tom Cruise (as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell): “Good morning, aviators. This is your captain speaking.”

The Memorial Day weekend box office is taking flight with “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Tom Cruise is finally back as U.S. Navy Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Tom Cruise: “I was finally like, ‘This is now or never,’ and look, it was always there. Everywhere I’d travel around the world, they always wanted a sequel.”

One movie expert says it lives up to the hype.

Erik Davis, manging editor, Fandango: “Let me tell you, this film delivers, and then some. It has extraordinary aerial sequences. The humor is on point. The music is unforgettable.”

Chris Evans (as Buzz Lightyear, voice): “Our first hyper speed test flight is a go.”

Keke Palmer (as Izzy Hawthorne, voice): “Who are you talking to?”

Chris Evans (as Buzz Lightyear, voice): “Uhhh, no one.”

Kids and families have a lot to look forward to this summer, from Disney/Pixar’s “Lightyear” to other animated movies like “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “DC League of Super-Pets.”

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “Mjolnir!”

Taika Waititi (as Korg, voice): “He reclaimed his title as the one and only Thor.”

Ready for some action? Marvel comes thundering in with “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Daniel Kaluuya (as James Haywood): “What’s a bad miracle?”

And Jordan Peele brings the chills in “Nope.”

Erik Davis: “He’s just had a very different approach to horror than we’ve really ever seen before, and now he wants to do it for the summer blockbuster.”

Laura Dern (as Ellie Sattler): “If our world’s gonna survive, what matters is what we do now.”

Chris Pratt (as Owen Grady): “I could use your expertise.”

New school meets old school in “Jurassic World Dominion.”

Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum join Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt for the ultimate dinosaur movie.

Chris Pratt: “We have amazing action sequences. Amazing dinosaur sequences. We have heart. humor. It is a massive movie.”

