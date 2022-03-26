The countdown is on for the 94th annual Academy Awards. The Oscars are going down Sunday with hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Amy Schumer: “Are you ready to host the Oscars?”

The hosts are back. So is the red carpet.

And, of course, the stars.

Will he or won’t he? Bets are Will Smith takes home a Best Actor win for playing the father of Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard.”

Will Smith (as Richard Williams): “I don’t mind you saying we hard on these kids. You know why? ‘Cause we are.”

Matthew Belloni, founding partner, Puck News: “I think the consensus around him is that this is the performance that the Academy wants to honor him for. It’s sort of a shock that he does not have an Oscar.”

As for supporting actress, Ariana DeBose is the top choice for her dazzling performance in “West Side Story,” but she’s not making room for a trophy just yet.

Ariana DeBose: “I don’t know if it’s the year, but it’s a year, and dagnabbit, it’s special.”

And, of course, you can expect the stars to support Ukraine at the awards.

Matthew Belloni: “The fact that Mila Kunis, who is Ukrainian, is going to be presenting, I’ve heard that there is going to be a nice moment with her doing a tribute to the country.”

Diversity this year includes deaf actors, with “CODA” up for Best Picture.

Troy Kotsur, Academy Award nominee: “I never thought I would get to this moment.”

The movie’s not the only nominee. “CODA’s” Troy Kotsur is a favorite for Best Supporting Actor.

Troy Kotsur: “We’ve been separated for so long, and there’s been a communication breakdown between the hearing community and the deaf community, so we’ve pulled them both together.”

But a dark horse could be Kodi Smit-McPhee for “The Power of the Dog.” His awesome acting helped the film grab some award attention.

To save time, some Oscars will be handed out off the air, then edited for television.

But hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes promise you’ll still be entertained.

Wanda Sykes: “We just have to do better than last year’s hosts.”

Amy Schumer: That is the thing.”

