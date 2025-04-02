LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the great things about traveling is indulging of the cuisines of other countries. So imagine doing that without TSA patting you down. A new dining destination in Broward is bringing the foods of the world right to your table. Deco’s culinary traveling’ man Alex Miranda has all the delicious deets.

I love going around the world, especially when it means immersing yourself in the foods and flavors of different countries. I know a place where that happens all the time and it’s not Epcot this time, so pack your appetite and let’s hit the road.

If you want to boldly go to a place that’s a feast for your stomach and your eyes, head to Elysium Immersive Dining in Lighthouse Point.

Tommy Catolico-Pires, founder and CEO: “So immersive dining is using a culinary journey and touching people’s senses across the board, really we’re re-defining the entertainment of fine dining.

These days, one night in Europe is the feature presentation.

Tommy Catolico-Pires: “Really takes you on a journey through five countries: Portugal, Spain, France, Italy and Greece and we offer a native dish to each one of the countries that you’re visiting. It’s basically traveling the world without leaving your seat.”

You’ll be getting the premiere dish — and wine — from every country you visit.

Tommy Catolico-Pires: “In Portugal, you’ll have a Portuguese octopus then we’ll travel to Spain and have a beautiful paella then we’ll visit France and have a beautiful Coq au vin, fresh pasta from Italy and, of course our Greek lamb chops at the end from Greece.”

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention the hot Florida dessert. Meringue key lime pie is set on fire to cap off the meal.

What’s on the plate is only part of the experience.

Projection mapping on the walls of the dining room takes you to the home of each course.

Tommy Catolico-Pires: “So everything that you see is original footage that we go out and take and bring to the table.”

The table plays a crucial role in making your meal even more unique.

Tommy Catolico-Pires: “We’re doing it totally differently than anybody else, through different techniques, different types of table. A lot of places are using a long rectangular table which I feel is a disconnect. We bring people together in a circle table.”

People are together as soon as they’re inside Elysium

The evening starts with a glass of prosecco at the bar and ends with a vodka-driven “California Campfire Martini.”

Ayleen Quezada: “I loved the experience. It was amazing, the food. We went to Spain, we went to Greece and everything was just great.”

And who knows? The night might even have some special perks in store.

Tommy Catolico-Pires: “You come in as a stranger and then you can either make friends for the night or friends for a lifetime.”

You don’t have to go for the full dining experience at Immersive. The bar’s open to everyone and they offer some great small plates to enjot.

FOR MORE INFO

Elysium Immersive Dining

3128 North Federal Hwy

Lighthouse Point, Florida 33064

Elysium Immersive Dining website

