Get ready to light up. Miami Beach is going to set your holiday all aglow.

The first-ever Holiday Festival of Lights is here, and you’ve never seen anything like it.

Trip the light fantastic at this years’ Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights.

Michael Rossi: “What we wanted to create was a very immersive family environment. Our new big initiative is mixing classical music and projection visuals at the same time. So we have projections and projection mapping meaning we take the structures of the buildings and we design our visuals to fit those exact buildings. On the Sven you’ll see that we have santa claus at some point flying throughout all of the buildings in between all of that we have our live performers, we have an orchestra, we have our youth program singers.”

But that’s not all.

Michael Rossi: “We have characters, we have an Elsa, she’s gonna sing ‘Let it go’. We have the Grinch , ‘You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch’ song. We have snow, snow in Miami.”

The show will be at three locations with the first one happening on Lincoln Road on Friday and Saturday.

Anabel Llopis: “We’re the epicenter of Miami Beach this is where all the families come and this is an amazing location to host such a great Christmas event.”

Michael Rossi: “We have three shows a day and they are about 20 to 30 minutes long.”

Now, if you can’t make it, don’t worry.

Michael Rossi: “You got three weeks to see the same show in different locations, different architecture, different projections.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights

www.miamimusicfestival.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.