People will do crazy things for money … even criminal things. In the new picture “Your Lucky Day,” the late Angus Cloud makes some questionable choices in order to secure a winning lottery ticket. So we sat down with his co-star Jason O’Mara to see what it was like to work on the film.

Angus Cloud (as Sterling): “A hundred and fifty-six million! Give me that ticket right now!”

If secrets had price tags, the secret in “Your Lucky Day” would be in the millions.

Mousa Hussein Kraish (as Amir): “What’s your plan?”

Angus Cloud (as Sterling): “I’m not going to hold you hostage.”

In one of his final film roles, “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud stars as a killer trying to cover up a double murder after getting the winning lottery ticket.

Jason O’Mara (as Captain Rutledge): “Who’s inside, huh? How’d that happen?”

Alongside Angus is actor Jason O’Mara, who plays Captain Rutledge.

Jason O’Mara: “Playing someone whose morals have been compromised is quite refreshing, actually. In a way, he represents every hardworking American who’s just trying to make ends meet, working hard in his chosen profession.”

Jason now has a new perspective on the time she shared with Angus, off screen and on.

Jason O’Mara: “I didn’t have a huge amount of scenes with Angus, but working with him, meeting him and hanging out with him was fun at the time, but now that he’s gone, that takes on this whole other sort of meaning, really.”

Character in “Your Lucky Day”: “They don’t arrest cop killers. They execute them.”

Character in “Your Lucky Day”: “Give us the ticket, we’ll let you walk away.”

We wanted to know, what would Jason do if he had the $156 million ticket in real life?

Jason O’Mara: “It’s an interesting question, I hope that in real life I can act a little more stand-up than my character, but yeah, I hope I would do the right thing there.”

Jessica Garza (as Ana Marlene): “Back away, or I will burn this ticket!”

The film was completed before Angus passed away back in July. You can watch it in theaters this Friday.

