Magic, bounty hunters … and Milla Jovovich? Sounds like our kind of adventure!

Don’t forget to mention Hollywood hunk Dave Bautista. Their new fantasy film “In the Lost Lands” is taking us somewhere dangerous, and Deco is taking you along for the ride.

Dave Bautista (as Boyce): “The world you know is gone, consumed by the flames of a great war long ago.”

Fantasy, danger and magic are on a collision course in the new action film “In the Lost Lands.”

Milla Jovovich (as Gray Alys): “I’m looking for a great treasure with immense power.”

The movie follows a powerful witch on a dangerous quest for a supernatural gift. But in this world, magic always comes at a price.

Milla Jovovich (as Gray Alys): “I’m looking for a guide, someone who knows the Lost Lands.”

And you’ve found him. Dave Bautista stars in the film as Boyce, a hunter who knows the Lost Lands well, but doesn’t trust anyone who enters them.

Dave Bautista: “He’s mysterious because he doesn’t really trust anyone. He doesn’t know where her stand with people, so he keeps most of the information he has inside of his head to himself.”

But he’ll have to learn fast, because in the Lost Lands, every choice could mean life or death.

Dave Bautista (as Boyce): “Friends of yours?”

Milla Jovovich (as Gray Alys): “I don’t have many friends.”

Dave Bautista (as Boyce): “Me neither.”

Actress Milla Jovovich is at the center of all the chaos as she plays the powerful witch Gray Alys.

Milla Jovovich: “She’s given this blessing, or maybe a curse, and so she’s compelled to grant people whatever they wish for. She gets approached by the queen to grant her a wish, and that’s what starts her on her journey.”

Milla’s husband, Paul W.S. Anderson, is at the helm of the action-packed flick. He says he signed on for two main reasons.

Paul W.S. Anderson: “One, it was a dark adult fairy tale that had a great message — be careful what you wish for — and the other thing I felt it had was, it had a lot of Western iconography in it.”

Magic, monsters and a wish-granting witch? Well, that sounds like the perfect fairy tale … but in “In the Lost Lands, happily ever afters aren’t guaranteed.

Dave Bautista (as Boyce): “So, how did you like my story?”

Milla Jovovich (as Gray Alys): “I still don’t know how it ends.”

“In the Lost Lands” is now playing in theaters.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.