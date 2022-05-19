Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man is a musical genius. The “Encanto” soundtrack, “Hamilton,” but it all started with his Broadway musical “In The Heights,” which hits the stage this Friday and Saturday, with an all-Miami cast. If I won the lotto tomorrow, well I know, I would definitely go on a spending spree and buy tickets to the show.

I’ll bet 96,000 [dollars] you won’t get these songs out of your cabeza. From Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony and Grammy award-winning musical “In The Heights.”

Benji Leon: “It’s such a high energy, fun show. It has it all: Love, comedy, drama.”

The movie came out just last year, but now, the story is back on stage this Friday and Saturday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Downtown Miami.

Benji Leon: “It’s super exciting.”

Benji Leon stars as Usnavi, a bodega owner in New York City’s Washington Heights.

Benji Leon: “‘From Puerto Rico to Santo Domingo. Wherever we go, we rep our people and the beat go.’ That’s probably my favorite line.”

Alex Miranda: “Man, you sound just like Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s like, wild.”

…Who dreams of life back home in the Dominican Republic, with neighbors also torn between a block they love…

Benji Leon: “You have Abuela Claudia who keeps the entire community together.”

…and hopes of escaping it.

Benji Leon: “It shows someone coming home from college the first time, and they’re the first person to leave the neighborhood.”

It’s an all-South Florida cast, too.

Benji Leon: “Beyond talented. The dancing, the singing, the acting. I’m very lucky with the people I have.”

Alex Miranda: “So what you’re saying is they’re not ‘breaking ya neck for respect or a paycheck?'”

Benji Leon: “Exactly.”

So, Benji’s giving Lin-Manuel a run for his money. Now, as far as this Miranda…

Dancer: “Hey, you.”

Alex Miranda: “Who?”

Dancer: “You.”

Alex Miranda: “Who, me?”

Dancer: “You wanna dance?”

Alex Miranda: “Nah, man.”

Un tremendo desastre.

Alex Miranda: “If I win the lottery, you’ll never see me again.”

Benji Leon: “Damn, we only jokin’. Stay broke, then.”

Alex Miranda: “Get a nice studio, get out of el barrio.”

Tickets start at $51.

“In The Heights” is playing this Friday night at 8, and then on Saturday, there’s a 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. show.

