Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man is a musical genius. The “Encanto” soundtrack, “Hamilton,” but it all started with his Broadway musical “In The Heights,” which hits the stage this Friday and Saturday, with an all-Miami cast. If I won the lotto tomorrow, well I know, I would definitely go on a spending spree and buy tickets to the show.

I’ll bet 96,000 [dollars] you won’t get these songs out of your cabeza. From Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony and Grammy award-winning musical “In The Heights.”

Benji Leon: “It’s such a high energy, fun show. It has it all: Love, comedy, drama.”

The movie came out just last year, but now, the story is back on stage this Friday and Saturday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Downtown Miami.

Benji Leon: “It’s super exciting.”

Benji Leon stars as Usnavi, a bodega owner in New York City’s Washington Heights.

Benji Leon: “‘From Puerto Rico to Santo Domingo. Wherever we go, we rep our people and the beat go.’ That’s probably my favorite line.”

Alex Miranda: “Man, you sound just like Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s like, wild.”

…Who dreams of life back home in the Dominican Republic, with neighbors also torn between a block they love…

Benji Leon: “You have Abuela Claudia who keeps the entire community together.”

…and hopes of escaping it.

Benji Leon: “It shows someone coming home from college the first time, and they’re the first person to leave the neighborhood.”

It’s an all-South Florida cast, too.

Benji Leon: “Beyond talented. The dancing, the singing, the acting. I’m very lucky with the people I have.”

Alex Miranda: “So what you’re saying is they’re not ‘breaking ya neck for respect or a paycheck?'”

Benji Leon: “Exactly.”

So, Benji’s giving Lin-Manuel a run for his money. Now, as far as this Miranda…

Dancer: “Hey, you.”

Alex Miranda: “Who?”

Dancer: “You.”

Alex Miranda: “Who, me?”

Dancer: “You wanna dance?”

Alex Miranda: “Nah, man.”

Un tremendo desastre.

Alex Miranda: “If I win the lottery, you’ll never see me again.”

Benji Leon: “Damn, we only jokin’. Stay broke, then.”

Alex Miranda: “Get a nice studio, get out of el barrio.”

Tickets start at $51.

“In The Heights” is playing this Friday night at 8, and then on Saturday, there’s a 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. show.

To purchase tickets, click here

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox