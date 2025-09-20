It’s showtime in SoFlo this weekend! The 305 is taking center stage in a new circus-style show. Deco got a sneak peek of a production that’s taking Miami to new heights while making your jaw drop.

Lights. Camera. Acrobatics!

When it comes to high-flying feats and spectacular skills, Les Ailes du Désir Foundation definitely knows how to put on a show.

Teresa Cesario: “We range everything from lyra to cirque to trampoline to acrobats to contortion. You name it, you’ve seen it in Cirque du Soleil, we do it here.”

While jaw-dropping acts are always front and center at this studio, this weekend, their new production “In The Heart of Miami” is showcasing the 305 like never before.

Teresa Cesario: “It really highlights the different neighborhoods of Miami, and as they are brought to life through physical embodiment of our artists’ creations.”

Director/producer Milena gave us the scoop on how she visualized the show.

Milena Straczynski: “What inspires me is the variety of cultures, how we all came from somewhere else, and we call this home.”

She also choreographed some of the numbers you’ll see in the performance.

Milena Straczynski: “The choreography in the show is very whimsical, joyous, powerful, moving, inspiring.”

But she says “In The Heart of Miami” is a true artistic collaboration between everyone involved.

Milena Straczynski: “You’ll get to see everyone in their realm, their specialty, feeling comfortable, feeling beautiful, feeling exciting. And that’s kind of always been the focus of my work, especially here. ‘Cause a lot of time, we’re told to fit into a mold, and this is the one time we get to be free.”

For one night and one night only, “In the Heart of Miami” is going down on Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

In the Heart of Miami: Iconic Soirée Des Arts

Manuel Artime Theater

900 SW 1st Street

Miami, FL 33130

Tickets

