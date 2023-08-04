We don’t know if we’re alone in the universe or not. With billions of galaxies, we are bound to find some form of life, maybe even life like us.

Now, we’re not saying the government is hiding aliens from us, but, we do know the new Apple TV Plus show “Strange Planet” is having fun exploring the idea.

Flight attendant: “If your seat is in the peril row, you must help us take the machine apart. Your reward is more leg room.”

The story on “Strange Planet” can get a little weird, but that’s how the creator, Nathan W. Pyle, wants it to be.

Nathan W. Pyle: “Imagine a whole planet of extraterrestrial beings on a beautiful, colorful planet, but they all go to therapy. They’re all emotionally expressive in a way that really supersedes humans. They’re a bit more sincere and a bit more honest.”

The inspiration behind the comics-turned-TV series started when Nathan and his wife were cleaning their apartment for friends who were visiting.

Nathan W. Pyle: “It highlighted something strange that is very common, that when friends come over, you try to make your apartment look as if no one lives there. I think there’s something odd about life and everyday little moments if you kind of rephrase everything that’s happening and why you’re doing it. For 365 days straight, I drew a comic, about something about humans and what we do and ‘Strange Planet’ really took off from there.”

The character’s don’t have names, and that’s on purpose.

Nathan W. Pyle: “When there’s no names, it does allow you to evolve constantly. ‘Oh, what do I want to do with my life? What do I want to be?'”

Sure, there are some things only adults would get, but this show is for the whole family.

Nathan W. Pyle: “Parents and kids can watch this together. That was something we wanted to keep true to the comic, and many families enjoy this web comic together, and they can also enjoy the show together.”

“Strange Planet” hits Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

